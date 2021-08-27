 
health
Friday Aug 27 2021
Another 95 people die of COVID-19 in Pakistan

Friday Aug 27, 2021

A representative image.
  • Pakistan records 95 deaths from COVID-19 over last 24 hours.
  • Country's daily coronavirus case count jumps to 4,016, NCOC data shows.
  • The number of active cases stands at 92,844.

ISLAMABAD: Another 95 people have died of COVID-19 in Pakistan and 4,016 new cases have been reported over the last 24 hours, official figures showed Friday morning.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre's website, 62,496 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 4,016 returned positive.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 6.42%.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 25,415 and the total number of cases has reached 1,144,341.

In addition to this, 3,235 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,026,082.

The number of active cases is at an all-time high during this year at 92,844.

Pakistan has administered at least 47,802,106 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 11% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 544,485 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 80 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

