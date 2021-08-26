 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Is Pakistan considering another coronavirus lockdown?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

  • Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid says coronavirus cases on the rise, but complete lockdown not being considered.
  • Places emphasis on need to vaccinate more people.
  • Says restrictions will remain in place in cities where coronavirus rate has not gone down.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) plans to review the spread of coronavirus across Pakistan in a day or two, says Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid, as the country continues its battle against the pandemic's fourth wave.

Despite an increase in daily counts of cases and deaths, Dr Hamid clarified that a "complete lockdown" is not being considered. Restrictions, however, may be increased in various areas in the form of more smart lockdowns, where required, the parliamentary health secretary shared in a brief appearance on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan Thursday.

She said an increase in COVID-19 cases has been noted in cities and localities where virus standard operating procedures are not being followed.

Related items

According to Dr Hamid, the NCOC will review the situation in a day or two and restrictions will remain in place in cities where the coronavirus rate has not decreased.

The parliamentary secretary said that the government's main focus is on vaccination, which is why the process of vaccination is being expedited and there are currently 3,000 mobile vaccination units in operation across the country.

What is the current situation of coronavirus in Pakistan?

Over 4,500 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, as per the NCOC's stats from Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, another 85 people lost their lives to the virus. As many as 4,553 people tested positive for the virus after 61,446 COVID-19 tests were taken, as per the NCOC's data. This brings the positivity rate to 7.4%.

The total number of active cases in the country rose to 92,244 on August 26.

A total of 1,022,847 people have so far recovered from the virus while the total number of deaths, with the fresh count of 85 fatalities, have risen to 25,320. Pakistan's total confirmed case count now stands at 1,140,411.

A day earlier, Pakistan reported 141 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest number of fatalities recorded in one day since 161 deaths were recorded nearly four months ago on May 4.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan produced more mobile phones than it imported from Jan-July: PTA

Pakistan produced more mobile phones than it imported from Jan-July: PTA
Ramiz Raja accepts PCB chairman post: report

Ramiz Raja accepts PCB chairman post: report
Noor Mukadam case: Victim’s father challenges bail granted to Therapy Works CEO, employees

Noor Mukadam case: Victim’s father challenges bail granted to Therapy Works CEO, employees

Lahore man deceives woman with fake promise of job, rapes her at gunpoint: police

Lahore man deceives woman with fake promise of job, rapes her at gunpoint: police
The Jamaat-e-Islami’s vision for Pakistan

The Jamaat-e-Islami’s vision for Pakistan
Minar-e-Pakistan assault: Police to identify more suspects from NADRA records

Minar-e-Pakistan assault: Police to identify more suspects from NADRA records

PM Imran to unveil govt’s three-year performance report today

PM Imran to unveil govt’s three-year performance report today
Pakistan logs over 4,500 new coronavirus cases, 85 deaths

Pakistan logs over 4,500 new coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
Putin phones PM Imran Khan to discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

Putin phones PM Imran Khan to discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan
LNG crisis: Finance, other ministries fear NAB, says Shaukat Tarin

LNG crisis: Finance, other ministries fear NAB, says Shaukat Tarin
Passengers from Pakistan transiting through Dubai need to take rapid PCR tests

Passengers from Pakistan transiting through Dubai need to take rapid PCR tests
Pakistan Cricket Board adjourns governing body’s meeting: sources

Pakistan Cricket Board adjourns governing body’s meeting: sources

Latest

view all