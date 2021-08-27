 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Aug 27 2021
By
Web Desk

'Kabul is bleeding': Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan appeals for help

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan celebrates after taking a wicket — File
Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan celebrates after taking a wicket — File

  • Rashid Khan extends support to Kabul blast victims.
  • Afghan cricketer requests people to “stop killing” in Afghanistan.
  • Earlier, he pleaded with world leaders not to leave his country in chaos amid the Taliban takeover

KABUL: Attacks in Kabul left Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan grief-stricken as he took to social media to voice his support for victims of the blast, mourning the loss of lives of innocent men, women and children.

Rashid Khan tweeted in response to the attack Thursday, urging people to stop killing each other. 

The tweet came after multiple bomb blasts targeted the Kabul airport on Friday as suicide bombers and gunmen killed at least 90, of which 13 were US military soldiers.

Related items

“Kabul is bleeding again,” he tweeted. “Stop killing Afghan please,” he requested.

Earlier, he had also pleaded with world leaders not to leave his country in chaos when the Taliban were battling Afghan security forces. 

In an impassioned plea, Rashid Khan had said thousands of women and children are being killed daily in Afghanistan.

Related items

"Dear world leaders! My country is in chaos, thousands of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred every day, houses and properties are being destroyed. Thousands of families displaced," he had added.

"Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans and destroying Afghanistan. We want peace."

More From World:

Evacuations from Afghanistan in numbers

Evacuations from Afghanistan in numbers
Irish man found encircled by a pod of dolphins in ice-cold Tralee Bay

Irish man found encircled by a pod of dolphins in ice-cold Tralee Bay
'Moral damage': Man sues TV channel for showing too much 'negative news'

'Moral damage': Man sues TV channel for showing too much 'negative news'
'Hitler got close to making nuclear bomb,' American Chemical Society confirms

'Hitler got close to making nuclear bomb,' American Chemical Society confirms
Taliban take strong exception to Modi’s doubts about their ability to govern

Taliban take strong exception to Modi’s doubts about their ability to govern
Dozens of civilians, 10 US troops killed in bloodbath at Kabul airport

Dozens of civilians, 10 US troops killed in bloodbath at Kabul airport
Which is the safest city in the Middle East?

Which is the safest city in the Middle East?
Israel-based organisation helps in evacuations as thousands seek to flee Afghanistan

Israel-based organisation helps in evacuations as thousands seek to flee Afghanistan
Baby girl born aboard Afghan evacuation flight named after plane’s call sign

Baby girl born aboard Afghan evacuation flight named after plane’s call sign

UK retains Pakistan on travel red list

UK retains Pakistan on travel red list
Arabian nights buzz: staycations boost Saudi Arabia's economy

Arabian nights buzz: staycations boost Saudi Arabia's economy
China accuses US of 'politicising' coronavirus origins research

China accuses US of 'politicising' coronavirus origins research

Latest

view all