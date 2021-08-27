'Kabul is bleeding': Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan appeals for help

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan celebrates after taking a wicket — File

Rashid Khan extends support to Kabul blast victims.

Afghan cricketer requests people to “stop killing” in Afghanistan.

Earlier, he pleaded with world leaders not to leave his country in chaos amid the Taliban takeover

KABUL: Attacks in Kabul left Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan grief-stricken as he took to social media to voice his support for victims of the blast, mourning the loss of lives of innocent men, women and children.

Rashid Khan tweeted in response to the attack Thursday, urging people to stop killing each other.

The tweet came after multiple bomb blasts targeted the Kabul airport on Friday as suicide bombers and gunmen killed at least 90, of which 13 were US military soldiers.

“Kabul is bleeding again,” he tweeted. “Stop killing Afghan please,” he requested.



Earlier, he had also pleaded with world leaders not to leave his country in chaos when the Taliban were battling Afghan security forces.

In an impassioned plea, Rashid Khan had said thousands of women and children are being killed daily in Afghanistan.

"Dear world leaders! My country is in chaos, thousands of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred every day, houses and properties are being destroyed. Thousands of families displaced," he had added.



"Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans and destroying Afghanistan. We want peace."