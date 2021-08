ISLAMABAD: DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is addressing an important press briefing on the Afghanistan issue.



"The situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is fairly normal," said the DG ISPR. "We have taken every possible step to maintain security at the border."

The DG ISPR said that other than the people of Afghanistan, Pakistanis have been the biggest target of violence in Afghanistan.

