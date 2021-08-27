Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘always wanted’ title options for Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were never against giving Archie the option of a title according to reports.



The news has been brought forward in Finding Freedom part two and according to its findings, “Palace aides were actually instructed to brief the press that the couple did not want a title for Archie.”

“In reality, the couple did want the option, given that it would provide their son with a level of security that only comes with a title. The differential treatment the couple felt had been bestowed upon their son was a major sting to Harry and Meghan.”