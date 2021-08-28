 
Saturday Aug 28 2021
Fawad Chaudhry lashes out at Opposition ahead of PDM's Karachi rally

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

  • Fawad Chaudhry holds press conference ahead of PDM's meeting in Karachi to revive anti-government campaign.
  • Fawad Chaudhry says PDM chief Fazlur Rehman will fall sick after alliance's upcoming rally.
  • The PDM is planning to hold a rally at the Quaid's mausoleum on Sunday.

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, while criticising the opposition, said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman will "fall ill" after the alliance's upcoming rally in Karachi.

The PDM will hold an important meeting today in Karachi as the Opposition alliance gears up to revive its anti-government campaign that had stalled over the past couple of months.

Fazl will chair the PDM meeting, during which important issues, including the alliance's upcoming anti-government jalsa in the metropolis, will be discussed.

The PDM is planning to hold a rally at the Quaid's mausoleum on Sunday.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and leaders of the component parties of the Opposition alliance are expected to attend the meeting. Later, the PDM leaders will hold a news conference and brief the media about the decisions taken.

Giving his two cents on the political development in the country, Fawad Chaudhry, in a press conference ahead of PDM's meeting Saturday, asked the leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif to first decide who is the leader of PML-N. "Let the Noon-league leaders first decide who will lead their party," he said.

Speaking about PPP's rule in Sindh, the federal minister said he hoped this would be the party's last term. "After 13 years, the PPP government will be overthrown in Sindh. The next government in Sindh will be of the PTI," he said.

Chaudhry said that the PML-N should also present its performance report to the public so that the difference between the parties could be seen. "The opposition will not find a framework on foreign policy and economic policy," he said.

Pakistan is moving towards economic, political and external stability, the federal minister claimed.

But he said the governance situation in Sindh is "worrisome" as the people in all provinces, except Sindh, are getting health cards.

He said that PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif are inexperienced in politics.

Commenting on the recent nikkah ceremony of Maryam's son Junaid Safdar, the federal minister for information and broadcasting said that there is no harm in getting married in London, but that the PML-N politician's family should return "our money".

"One million dollars were spent on the ceremony. Mian Sahib should not marry his grandchildren with our money," Chauhdry said, referring to taxpayers' money.

On Afghanistan, Fawad Chaudhry said he has a keen eye on the situation in Afghanistan and that the biggest problem in evacuation in Afghanistan is the administrative vacuum. "If this vacuum is ignored, a state of crisis may arise," he said.

He also said that if the world powers do not pay attention to Afghanistan, the dangers may increase. "The previous government of Afghanistan along with India tried to destabilise Pakistan," he said.

