PDM to hold important meeting ahead of Karachi jalsa today

PDM chief PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (left) and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on May 28, 2021. Photo: Geo News screengrab

JUI-F chief Fazl to chair PDM meeting, Shahbaz to attend.

PDM to discuss Karachi jalsa, anti-government movement.

Bilawal had earlier welcomed the PDM's decision to hold jalsa in Karachi.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold an important meeting today in the metropolis as the Opposition alliance gears up to revive its anti-government campaign that had stalled over the past couple of months.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair the PDM meeting during which important issues including the alliance's upcoming anti-government jalsa in Karachi will be discussed.

The PDM is planning to hold a rally at the Quaid's mausoleum on Sunday.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and leaders of the component parties of the Opposition alliance are expected to attend the meeting. Later, the PDM leaders will hold a news conference and brief the media about the decsions taken.

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said Fazl will stay in Karachi for three days during which he will chair the PDM meeting on Saturday, lead the Istahkam-e-Pakistan and Huqooq-e-Sindh jalsa on Sunday and meet the JUI-F leadership on Monday.



Bilawal welcomes PDM in Karachi

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, a couple of days ago, termed the news of the PDM holding a jalsa in Karachi as welcome news, adding that his party had informed the PDM leaders of doing things the constitutional way. He said it was the right of every political party to hold rallies.

He said that the PPP also desires to give a tough time to the PTI-led coalition government, adding that it has been opposing the regime since it came to power in 2018.



PDM washing dirty linen in public: Farrukh Habib

PTI's Farrukh Habib lashed out at the PDM on Friday, saying that the Opposition alliance had done nothing and only resorted to washing their dirty linen in public.

He had said the PDM was fully disintegrated as currently there were two factions in the alliance, pursuing different narratives.

One was insisting on politics of resistance while the other called for politics of reconciliation, he had added.

“Their movement was solely limited to blackmailing (the government) for getting an NRO-like concession and clipping the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) wings, he had said and added that their movement has nothing to do with interests of a common man.