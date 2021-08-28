Twitter exchange between Anupam Kher, Shehzad Roy shows how art, children have power to unite

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher (L) and Pakistani education activist and singer Shehzad Roy. — AFP/Geo News/File

A Twitter exchange between veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and Pakistani education activist and singer Shehzad Roy has set the perfect example of how people from two countries — which may not be on the best of terms — can rise above petty differences and spread the message of a peaceful coexistence. It also demonstrates how art and children have the unique ability to unite people.

Kher had shared a video of a group of talented children playing the drums on some salvaged tin cans, while a couple were playing the flute, to the tune of "aao bacho sair karayein tum ko Pakistan ki".

He was under the impression the children are from India, but was corrected by Roy, who told him they belong to Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan, in Pakistan.

"Sir Anupam Kher. Thanks for sharing the video I shared a few days back. You say that these talented kids are from Bharat. A humble correction: these kids are in fact from Hunza, Pakistan.

"I am in touch with them and have sent them all the musical instruments they need," Roy wrote, in response to Kher's tweet.

Kher's response, in turn, has won hearts on both sides of the divide.

Instead of engaging in a dispute, as is unfortunately witnessed on occasion between users from Pakistan and India, the actor wrote: "Dear Shehzad Roy. I stand corrected my friend. I loved the video. Keep up the great work you are doing with these kids!! Love and prayers always!!"

Pakistani cricketing great Shoaib Akhtar appreciated the warm exchange, saying that people from both countries have much to learn from it.

"A little tutorial of how NOT to make things ugly. Nicely explained Shehzad Roy and nicely taken Anupam Kher. Something kids from both countries can learn from," he said.







