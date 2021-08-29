Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney still touch, despite claims of a rift

Despite claims of a rift making rounds, Meghan Markle is still in contact with her best friend Jessica Mulroney.



According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex’s Canadian stylist friend is still close to her even though rumours circulating since the past few months hinted at a spat between the two.

A source told Daily Mail: “Meghan is in regular touch with Jessica. It's just difficult now they're in California and Jessica's in Toronto."

Per the report, the two are still close even decades after they first met when Meghan moved to Canada for her role on the popular legal drama Suits.

Earlier, reports were rife about a supposed rift after Mulroney held back her wish for the duchess on her birthday and also posted a cryptic note.

"Life changes. you lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone, And then, without even realizing, those pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror," Jessica had written to her Insta story.