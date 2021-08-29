 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney still touch, despite claims of a rift

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Despite claims of a rift making rounds, Meghan Markle is still in contact with her best friend Jessica Mulroney.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex’s Canadian stylist friend is still close to her even though rumours circulating since the past few months hinted at a spat between the two.

A source told Daily Mail: “Meghan is in regular touch with Jessica. It's just difficult now they're in California and Jessica's in Toronto."

Per the report, the two are still close even decades after they first met when Meghan moved to Canada for her role on the popular legal drama Suits.

Earlier, reports were rife about a supposed rift after Mulroney held back her wish for the duchess on her birthday and also posted a cryptic note.

"Life changes. you lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone, And then, without even realizing, those pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror," Jessica had written to her Insta story.

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Mindler found dead three days after being reported missing

Matthew Mindler found dead three days after being reported missing
Justin Bieber, with Spotify record, becomes Prince of Pop

Justin Bieber, with Spotify record, becomes Prince of Pop
Chadwick Boseman remembered on first death anniversary

Chadwick Boseman remembered on first death anniversary

Komal Aziz Khan reaches 1.5 million followers on Instagram

Komal Aziz Khan reaches 1.5 million followers on Instagram

Queen ‘proud’ to see Prince William walking in Prince Philip’s footsteps

Queen ‘proud’ to see Prince William walking in Prince Philip’s footsteps
Royal helicopter for Princess Anne suffers ‘in-flight emergency’ ahead of pickup

Royal helicopter for Princess Anne suffers ‘in-flight emergency’ ahead of pickup
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle almost shelved Oprah chat for Prince Philip’s health

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle almost shelved Oprah chat for Prince Philip’s health
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘proud’ of Megxit call

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘proud’ of Megxit call
Prince Charles reveals Prince George’s adorable Highgrove hobby

Prince Charles reveals Prince George’s adorable Highgrove hobby
Princess Diana ‘burst into tears’ when Prince William left for boarding school

Princess Diana ‘burst into tears’ when Prince William left for boarding school
Former child star Matthew Mindler missing from college dorm

Former child star Matthew Mindler missing from college dorm
Prince William Kate Middleton face ‘difficult’ education decision for Prince George

Prince William Kate Middleton face ‘difficult’ education decision for Prince George

Latest

view all