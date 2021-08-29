Sindh govt announces new restrictions for unvaccinated people

Sindh govt announces new restrictions to speed up vaccination process and control COVID-19.

Those who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus will not be allowed to use office transport after September 15.

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to travel in vehicles dedicated to the educational institutions after September 30.

KARACHI: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 and speed up the vaccination process, the Sindh government Sunday announced new restrictions for unvaccinated people.

In a statement, the Sindh transport minister said that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to travel in the vehicles dedicated for the educational institutions after September 30.

Those who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will not be allowed to use vehicles carrying employees of any office after September 15, he added.



Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for travel on motorways from October 15, the provincial minister further added.

No public transport for unvaccinated people from Oct 15

Earlier on August 24, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had said those who have not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus will not be allowed to use public transport from October 15.

Speaking during a media briefing along with SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Asad Umar had said that school teachers and staff will not be allowed to work after October 15 if they have not taken the jabs.

The chief of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had said that vaccination had been made mandatory for air travel after September 30, while those working in schools, transportation sector must take their doses before the date.

He had said that the government is taking steps to curb the virus spread for which vaccination is important, adding that a single dose vaccination is necessary for travelling on highways after September 15, while after October 15, no one will be allowed to use the motorway without vaccination.