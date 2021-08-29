Federal govt prohibits employees from using social media platforms

Employees cannot use social media without govt's permission.

Federal govt asks employees to abide by Government Servants Rules 1964.

Decision taken to "prevent the disclosure of government information and documents".

In an attempt to prevent leaks of government information and documents, the federal government has decided to restrict its employees from using social media platforms.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division states that no government employee will be allowed to use any social media application — including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter — without seeking permission from the government.

The reasoning behind the step is to "prevent the disclosure of government information and documents".

The statement further directed the government employees to abide by Government Servants Rules 1964 under which government employees are barred from expressing their opinions or making any statements.



Government employees have been warned of "strict action" for violating any of the instructions.



