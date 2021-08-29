Farrah Abraham plans to take Havard to court for 'a Chrissy Teigen' experience

 
Sunday Aug 29 2021
Farrah Abraham is looking to take to Harvard University to court for alleged "educational abuse".

According to the 30-year-old, she claimed to have experienced "a Chrissy Teigen situation" when she was pursuing a Masters degree in creative writing

The former Teen Mom star said that she was urged to drop from the program after she was told to submit an assignment without proofreading it.

"When a teacher tells you 'don't worry about checking it over, it's a class activity, just send it over to me'...as soon as I get off the class, she then sends an email, she urges me to stop the course," she recalled.

"An elder teacher in a position of power with a male dean blocked me out of a class and also said lies about my work," she remarked.

She also claimed that she attempted to reach out to the university in a bid to clear up the situation, but she said that "nobody took a call, no one took a meeting."

She also shed light on the lack of diversity that she allegedly encountered during her class at the university.

"Harvard is a joke, it is a scam, that's my Harvard review...I was the most person of color in the class, everyone else is super white."

