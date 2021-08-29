 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Exclusive new video of Junaid Safdar's nikah with Ayesha Saif

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan at their Nikah ceremony in London — File
Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan at their Nikah ceremony in London — File

The son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and retired Captain Muhammad Safdar Awan, Junaid Safdar, married Ayesha Saif Khan on August 22, and social media has been eagerly following all emerging coverage of the ceremony since.

Geo.tv on Sunday exclusively obtained new footage from the event which appears to be a preview of the ceremony that was held at The Lanesborough, a luxurious hotel in London's Hyde Park Corner.

The 56-second video takes the viewer through all the main highlights of the ceremony, showcasing the decor at the venue, the entertainment and close ups of the bride and groom.

Earlier, Junaid Safdar's videos showcasing his vocal talent went viral on social media.

Related items


More From Pakistan:

At least 2 terrorists killed in 'befitting response' to firing on Bajaur military post: ISPR

At least 2 terrorists killed in 'befitting response' to firing on Bajaur military post: ISPR
No one can snatch away jobs granted by parliament: Bilawal

No one can snatch away jobs granted by parliament: Bilawal
PDM aims revival of anti-govt movement with Karachi power show

PDM aims revival of anti-govt movement with Karachi power show
Bilawal learned political trickery from Zardari: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Bilawal learned political trickery from Zardari: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan
Karachi receiving 'step-motherly treatment' from Centre: Shehbaz Sharif

Karachi receiving 'step-motherly treatment' from Centre: Shehbaz Sharif
Furnace oil worth Rs5-6m spills from Pakistan Railways freight train

Furnace oil worth Rs5-6m spills from Pakistan Railways freight train
Pakistan in red list over low testing and sequencing rates: UK govt

Pakistan in red list over low testing and sequencing rates: UK govt

Federal govt prohibits employees from using social media platforms

Federal govt prohibits employees from using social media platforms
Taliban say US will have 'no right' to carry out attacks in Afghanistan after Aug 31

Taliban say US will have 'no right' to carry out attacks in Afghanistan after Aug 31
Rawalpindi experiences heavy rains; water enters homes in low-lying areas

Rawalpindi experiences heavy rains; water enters homes in low-lying areas

NCOC expands COVID-19 restrictions to 27 cities

NCOC expands COVID-19 restrictions to 27 cities
PDM repeatedly failed despite running several movements since 2018: Shahbaz Gill

PDM repeatedly failed despite running several movements since 2018: Shahbaz Gill

Latest

view all