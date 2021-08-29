Watch: Exclusive new video of Junaid Safdar's nikah with Ayesha Saif

Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan at their Nikah ceremony in London — File

The son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and retired Captain Muhammad Safdar Awan, Junaid Safdar, married Ayesha Saif Khan on August 22, and social media has been eagerly following all emerging coverage of the ceremony since.

Geo.tv on Sunday exclusively obtained new footage from the event which appears to be a preview of the ceremony that was held at The Lanesborough, a luxurious hotel in London's Hyde Park Corner.

The 56-second video takes the viewer through all the main highlights of the ceremony, showcasing the decor at the venue, the entertainment and close ups of the bride and groom.



Earlier, Junaid Safdar's videos showcasing his vocal talent went viral on social media.





