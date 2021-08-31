No vaccine, no service: Lahore's unvaccinated populace to be denied petrol, transport, restaurant facilities

Unvaccinated individuals will be unable to avail facilities of transport, petrol refueling, and restaurant services in Lahore from tomorrow.

LAHORE: Unvaccinated individuals will be unable to avail the facilities of transport, petrol refueling, and restaurant services in Lahore from tomorrow (Wednesday) onward, reported Geo News Tuesday.

Entrances at shopping malls will be restricted to only vaccinated people, and the unvaccinated "will be arrested immediately", Geo News said.



Authorities have also decided not to reopen places sealed due to violation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures anytime soon.

In addition, the government has decided to impose Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act, 2006, on unvaccinated government employees in Lahore.



Furthermore, according to Lahore Electric Supply Company, salaries of unvaccinated employees will not be disbursed.

A spokesperson for LESCO, Afshan Mudassir, said that out of 23,000 employees, 5,000 have not got themselves vaccinated.

"The salaries have been stopped in light of the decision by the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre," she said.

The spokesperson said that employees had been warned in this regard "numerous times".

Unvaccinated people to be denied petrol from Sept 1

Last Friday, the government had announced that unvaccinated people in Lahore will not be provided petrol starting September.

Following the district administration's orders, banners were placed at petrol stations across the metropolis, saying that unvaccinated persons will not be provided fuel from September 1.

"No vaccination, no service," read a banner outside a Lahore petrol pump.

Entrance to shopping malls restaurants, use of public transport

The orders had come after the directives passed by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who said that those who have not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus will not be allowed to use public transport, enter shopping malls, or visit restaurants after September 30.

The National Command and Operation Centre chief had added that a single dose vaccination will be mandatory for entry in the malls and restaurants before the deadline.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus will also not be allowed to use public transport from October 15.

