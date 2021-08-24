Pakistan to impose ban on travelling in public transport for unvaccinated people from Oct 15

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar Tuesday said those who have not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus will not be allowed to use public transport from October 15.

Speaking at a media briefing along with SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Asad Umar said that school teachers and staff will not be allowed to work after October 15 if they have not taken the jabs.

The chief of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that vaccination has been declared made mandatory for air travel after September 30 while those working in schools, transportation must take their doses before the date.

He said that the government is taking steps to curb the virus spread for which vaccination is important, adding that a single dose vaccination is necessary for travelling on highways after September 15, while after October 15, no one will be allowed to use the motorway without vaccination.

Shopping malls:

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter the shopping malls from August 31, he said, adding that those who have taken the first dose of the vaccine will be allowed to enter the shopping malls till September 29. Only those people who will have taken their both jabs will be allowed to enter the shopping malls from September 30.

Hotels and Restaurants:

Only those people who have taken one jab will be allowed to enter the hotels from August 31 while complete vaccination will be mandatory for entry from September 30.

Marriage ceremonies

Those who have not taken their two jabs will not be allowed to attend marriage ceremonies whether it is indoor or outdoor after September 30.

