Tuesday Aug 31 2021
China reassures Pakistan of support amid evolving situation in Afghanistan

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) meets Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on August 10, 2021. — ISPR/File
  • Army chief reiterates resolve to thwart designs of CPEC spoilers in meeting with Chinese ambassador.
  • Chinese ambassador appreciates Pakistan's efforts for bringing peace, stability in the region.
  • Both discuss matters of mutual interest, developing Afghanistan situation, and regional security.

China has reassured Pakistan of its support as a strategic partner, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday, amid a rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan following the exit of US troops from Kabul.

The Taliban celebrated their total return to power on Tuesday with gunfire and diplomacy, after the last US troops flew out of Afghanistan to end two decades of war.

The United States’ longest military conflict drew to a close on Monday night when its forces abandoned Kabul’s airport, where it had overseen a frenzied airlift that saw more than 123,000 people flee life under the Taliban.

Taliban fighters then quickly swept into the airport and fired weapons into the sky across the city in jubilation — an astonishing return after US forces invaded in 2001 and toppled them for supporting Al-Qaeda.

"Congratulations to Afghanistan [...] this victory belongs to us all," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters hours later on the runway of the airport.

Mujahid said the Taliban’s victory was a "lesson for other invaders".

Meanwhile, Beijing's assurance came to Islamabad during a meeting between Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, the developing Afghanistan situation, and regional security took place during the meeting, the military's media wing said.

The army chief reiterated the resolve to thwart designs of spoilers of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the military's media wing said.

"[The] visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan," it added.

