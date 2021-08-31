 
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
Web Desk

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia: FO

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Foreign Office issued a statement, condemning the recent attempt by the Houthi militants to target Abha International Airport. File photo
  • Pakistan strongly condemns attempt by Houthi militants to target Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, says Foreign Office.
  • FO, on Pakistan's behalf, wishes speedy recovery to those injured in the terror bid.
  • At least eight people were wounded in Houthi drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport on Monday.

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the recent attempt by Houthi militants to target Abha International Airport in the Asir province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

“Pakistan strongly condemns the recent attempt by the Houthi militants to target Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, which was intercepted by the coalition forces,” read the statement.

The FO, on the country’s behalf, wished speedy recovery to those injured in the terror bid and called for an immediate cessation of "the attacks that violate the international law and threatening peace and security in the KSA and region".

The statement said that Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the KSA as a Muslim state against any threat to the state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Eight wounded in Houthi drone strikes

At least eight people were wounded on Monday in Houthi drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport that also damaged a civilian airplane, Reuters reported citing the Saudi state TV.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said earlier that it intercepted a Houthi drone, targeting Abha International Airport.

Shrapnel was scattered in the vicinity of the airport, the coalition said.

Ekhbaria TV said a second armed drone was intercepted, but debris wounded eight people and damaged a civilian airplane inside the airport. It did not give further details.

The Houthis did not claim responsibility for the attack, but the Iran-aligned group regularly fires drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fighting the Houthis.

