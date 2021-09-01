Charli D'Amelio accused of stealing photographer's photos without permission

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is getting heat from a photographer after she was accused of taking his photos without his permission.

A photographer by the name Jake Doolittle, said that the social media star "made millions" off of his photos of her for her book Essentially Charli without his permission.

When the issue gained traction, the photographer clarified that he was never informed of Charli's book using his photos.

"I feel like people are misconstruing what I’m saying,” Doolittle clarified.

"NOBODY asked to use my photos. I was never told the photos would be in the book. A credit in a book means nothing when they don’t have your permission.”

He also when to throw some shade at Charli’s way with another tweet which read "Me when I never got paid for photos" insinuating that the TikTok star used his services for free.

However, that remains to be seen especially since all his posts about the situation have been taken offline.



