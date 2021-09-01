CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza receives briefing on Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII war game

Pakistan Navy Soldiers part-taking in a drill (L), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza (R). Courtesy: ISPR/ispr.gov.pk

CJCSC attends the debriefing session at Pakistan Naval Ship Base Jauhar.

Highlights the importance of war games in reviewing military strategy.



Lauds the participants & Pakistan Navy.

KARACHI: The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza on Wednesday attended the debriefing session of the war game "Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII" at the Pakistan Naval Ship Base Jauhar.

Per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Nadeem Raza was given a detailed briefing on the aims and objectives of the games.

On arrival, the CJCSC was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.



Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII was aimed at tri-services operational drills and manoeuvres against traditional and non-traditional threats with emphasis on improving synergy and jointness in operations at sea in a diverse maritime environment, the ISPR said.



Speaking on the occasion, CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza highlighted the importance of war games in reviewing the military strategy and refining it according to national security threats while exploring new concepts.



He further maintained that the exercise will promote coordination and a greater exchange of information among all services, therefore, offsetting any physical threat to territorial integrity.

The CJCSC lauded the participants of the activity and appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Navy.