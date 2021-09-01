 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Web Desk

A* will not be capped at 90% for O/A level students: Shafqat Mehmood

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: File
Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: File

  • Two new international qualifications and an International Board of Education approved. 
  • Students seeking A* in the 2021 O/A level exams are to be given marks according to the Pakistan Boards of Education. 
  • Measure taken so "all children have a fair chance to pursue higher education", says Shafqat Mehmood. 

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday announced that in partnership with the Inter- Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), the issue of equivalence pertaining to grade A* for O/ A level students has been resolved, therefore, it will no longer be capped at 90%. 

Taking to Twitter, the minister made the announcement and said that the measure was taken so that "all children have a fair chance to pursue higher education". 

According to the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, the 167th meeting of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) was held in Karachi on August 5, presided by Dr Shaukat Hayat, Chairman IBCC.

In the meeting, the agenda regarding equivalence was discussed in light of the global epidemic.

The committee debated on permanent and sustainable suggestions for problems faced by students in obtaining equivalence. The meeting also approved two new international qualifications and an International Board of Education to operate in Pakistan.

The ministry further announced via Twitter that international boards working in Pakistan have also allowed students to pass only optional subjects.

Further, the IBCC Equality Committee meeting also reviewed the grading system equivalent to the O/A level and another international education system. It was decided that the students seeking A* in the 2021 O/A level Cambridge examinations will be given marks according to the Pakistan Boards of Education.

Reforms in the O/A level and other international education systems with regard to equivalence will help medical and engineering students pursue higher education easily within the country. 

More From Pakistan:

Taliban should respect international opinion, norms: FM Qureshi

Taliban should respect international opinion, norms: FM Qureshi
Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulates former cricketer Younis Khan for induction into NACA's Hall of Fame

Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulates former cricketer Younis Khan for induction into NACA's Hall of Fame
Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list

Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list
CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza receives briefing on Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII war game

CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza receives briefing on Shamsheer-e-Bahr-VIII war game

Lahore NAB approves inquiry into Rana Sanaullah's assets

Lahore NAB approves inquiry into Rana Sanaullah's assets
Govt working to bring 20 million out-of-school children back to school: PM Imran Khan

Govt working to bring 20 million out-of-school children back to school: PM Imran Khan
Rawalpindi suspect remanded into police custody in alleged rape of 16-year-old seminary student

Rawalpindi suspect remanded into police custody in alleged rape of 16-year-old seminary student
Even after several hours, power not fully restored in Karachi

Even after several hours, power not fully restored in Karachi
Maryam Nawaz says govt's performance is 'destructive'

Maryam Nawaz says govt's performance is 'destructive'
COVID-19: Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan shifted to hospital after health deteriorates

COVID-19: Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan shifted to hospital after health deteriorates
A journalist’s ordeal: Kept captive for 18 days in Lyari, using COVID-19 as an excuse

A journalist’s ordeal: Kept captive for 18 days in Lyari, using COVID-19 as an excuse
Met dept warns Karachi, other Sindh cities of urban flooding

Met dept warns Karachi, other Sindh cities of urban flooding

Latest

view all