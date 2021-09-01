A* will not be capped at 90% for O/A level students: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: File

Two new international qualifications and an International Board of Education approved.

Students seeking A* in the 2021 O/A level exams are to be given marks according to the Pakistan Boards of Education.

Measure taken so "all children have a fair chance to pursue higher education", says Shafqat Mehmood.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday announced that in partnership with the Inter- Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), the issue of equivalence pertaining to grade A* for O/ A level students has been resolved, therefore, it will no longer be capped at 90%.

Taking to Twitter, the minister made the announcement and said that the measure was taken so that "all children have a fair chance to pursue higher education".

According to the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, the 167th meeting of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) was held in Karachi on August 5, presided by Dr Shaukat Hayat, Chairman IBCC.

In the meeting, the agenda regarding equivalence was discussed in light of the global epidemic.

The committee debated on permanent and sustainable suggestions for problems faced by students in obtaining equivalence. The meeting also approved two new international qualifications and an International Board of Education to operate in Pakistan.

The ministry further announced via Twitter that international boards working in Pakistan have also allowed students to pass only optional subjects.

Further, the IBCC Equality Committee meeting also reviewed the grading system equivalent to the O/A level and another international education system. It was decided that the students seeking A* in the 2021 O/A level Cambridge examinations will be given marks according to the Pakistan Boards of Education.

Reforms in the O/A level and other international education systems with regard to equivalence will help medical and engineering students pursue higher education easily within the country.