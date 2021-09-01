 
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
Saudi Arabia allows domestic air travel for fully vaccinated people

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Saudi Arabia's national carrier — File

  • Travel condition to be implemented from September 1.
  • Children under 12 years exempt.
  • Passengers advised to check their status using Tawakkalna app before booking their tickets.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national airline announced on Wednesday it would allow only those passengers who have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine to travel on its domestic flights.

The implementation of a two-dose vaccine condition starts today (September 1).

However, children under the age of 12 years would be exempt from this rule. 

According to Saudi Arabian media, the authorities have advised travellers to check their status using the Tawakkalna app before booking their tickets.

In August, Saudi Arabia had eased COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated residents, allowing them to directly travel to the Kingdom from countries facing a travel ban, including Pakistan.

According to media reports, this was only applicable for those who have a valid residency permit and left the Kingdom on an exit and re-entry visa after taking two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Saudi Arabia.


