Karachi weather update: PMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in next 24 hours

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Karachi is likely to receive rain in next 24 hours. Photo: file 
  • Rain coupled with winds and thunderstorm is expected in Karachi during the next 24 hours.
  • In the next 24 hours, hot, humid and partly cloudy weather is expected in the port city. 
  • Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country, said the met office.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday predicted rain coupled with winds and thunderstorm in Karachi during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, rain wind-thundershower is expected in Sindh and eastern Balochistan. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh and eastern Balochistan, it added.

However, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country, said the weather office.

In the next 24 hours, hot, humid and partly cloudy weather is expected in the port city. The met office said the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius in Karachi.

The humidity level in air is 63 % in Karachi while the wind speed from the northwest was 9 kilometres per hour.

On Wednesday, some parts of the metropolis had received moderate showers.

Earlier on August 30, the PMD had predicted rainfall and thunderstorm in different parts of Sindh, including Karachi, from August 31 to September 3.

In a notification issued by the weather department, it was stated that "moderate monsoon winds will enter Sindh from August 31".

The Met Department had said it was likely that Karachi will receive rain from September 1 to 3 and also warned of occasional gusty winds during the time.

