Air Arabia, Lakson Group to start new airline in Pakistan

An Air Arabia aircraft seen on the tarmac in this AFP file photo.

DUBAI: Pakistan's Lakson Group and Middle Eastern carrier Air Arabia said on Friday they would launch a new airline serving domestic and international routes from Pakistan.

The new carrier will operate as a joint venture between the pair, they said in a statement.

The statement said the new airline would help Pakistan’s travel and tourism sector and contribute to the country’s economic growth and job creation.

Flight operations will first be limited to domestic travel, and will subsequently be expanded to accommodate international flights.

Iqbal Ali Lakhani, Chairman of Lakson Group, said: “We are excited to partner with Air Arabia in launching Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier. It will serve Pakistan's travel and tourism sector and will play a constructive role in contributing to the nation's economic growth.”