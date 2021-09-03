 
pakistan
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
Web Desk

In meeting with British foreign secretary, PM Imran Khan stresses on need for solidarity with Afghans

Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) meeting with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (C), on September 3, 2021. — Photo courtesy Prime Minister Office

  • PM Imran Khan shares Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.
  • Stresses on the need for the international community to stand in solidarity with the Afghans.
  • Sensitises the UK side on the inhumane snatching away of the mortal remains of Syed Ali Geelani.

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs Dominic Raab on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on the need for the international community to stand in solidarity with the Afghans.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad, revolved around the latest developments in Afghanistan, as well as bilateral matters and regional and international issues, according to a statement by the Prime Minister Office.

Recalling his telephonic conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, PM Imran Khan shared Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, said the statement.

He also underscored the importance of a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region's stability.

PM Imran Khan, according to the statement, noted that it is "critical to stabilise the security situation in Afghanistan, take steps to consolidate peace, and preclude any mass exodus". 

In this context, preventing a humanitarian crisis and stabilising the economy were of utmost importance, the premier said.

PM Imran Khan stressed that the international community stand in solidarity with the Afghans, undertake positive engagements and create incentives for ensuring a peaceful, stable, and inclusive polity in the country.

He also warned about the role of "spoilers", both inside and outside Afghanistan, which could destabilise the situation.

Moreover, the prime minister sensitised the UK side on the gross human rights violations in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the inhumane snatching away of the mortal remains of senior Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Geelani.

While discussing bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK, PM Imran Khan noted the long-standing relationship between the two sides and "strong people-to-people ties".

He also expressed concerns about Pakistan’s retention on UK's travel red list which has caused inconvenience to individuals bearing nationalities of both countries.

In addition, matters relating to climate change, peace and stability in the sub-continent, and global geopolitical situation were also discussed in the meeting.

Raab meets FM Qureshi

The UK foreign secretary shared details about his meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and said Pakistan and Britain will "work closely together" on the Afghan issue.

"Pakistan is a vital partner for the UK, and today Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and I discussed how to ensure safe passage out of Afghanistan and the importance of a co-ordinated international response," read the post. 

Earlier in the day, Raab held a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, where he signalled the UK's intent to engage with the Taliban government in Afghanistan,

He reached Islamabad Thursday night for a two-day visit to Pakistan to discuss bilateral ties and the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban swept the country.

