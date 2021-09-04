Karachi rains: BIEK postpones part-I exams

Students can be seen sitting in the examination hall — AFP

Both morning and evening exams scheduled to take place on Sept 4 have been postponed.

BIEK spokesperson says decision taken to give relief to students, parents.

Says new date for the examination will be announced by the board later.

KARACHI: Following heavy rainfall in the metropolitan, the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) has decided to postpone the exam scheduled to be held on September 4.

In this regard, a board spokesperson said: “Keeping in view the rain forecast, exams scheduled to be held in morning and evening shifts have now been postponed in order to provide relief to the parents and students.”

He added that the new date for the examination will be announced by the board later.

According to the timetable, intermediate Part-I students were to appear in Sindhi, Islamic Studies, and Education on Saturday.

Met Office predicts heavy rains in Karachi on Saturday

Karachi may witness more downpours and thunderstorms on Saturday, the Metrological department has predicted after torrential rain lashed several parts of the city on Friday.



The Met department said: “Rain clouds present in the southeastern side of Arabian sea are moving towards the metropolitan.”

A few hours of rain once again drowned the city and caused waterlogging and traffic jams on multiple stretches.

The power supply remained suspended in several areas. Many city areas including Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, and Defence View remained without electricity for several hours.

CM Sindh orders quick action to prevent rain-related destruction

As the rain continued to lash several parts of the city, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that the infrastructure should be developed in a manner that doesn’t affect the city.

He directed all district administrations to remain active. Meanwhile, he further instructed the commission to take quick action to tackle waterlogging after the rain spell ends with the support of local police.

The commission said that the city administration is on high alert and is working to bring the situation back to normal following the heavy rain.