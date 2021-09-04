 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 04 2021
By
Web Desk

ECP turns down PTI request to deploy army in cantonment board elections

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

File photo
File photo

  • Election Commission of Pakistan rejects PTI's request to deploy army in cantonment board elections.
  • Polls are scheduled for September 12 for 42 cantonment boards across country.
  • The elections have been pending since 2019 because of coronavirus pandemic.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the PTI's request for army deployment during the upcoming cantonment board elections, Geo News reported Saturday, citing sources.

The ECP informed the PTI of its decision in writing, the sources said.

Earlier, the PTI had requested for the deployment of the Pakistan Army in the cantonment board elections, which are scheduled for September 12 for the 42 cantonment boards across the country.

Related items

The request was made to "maintain law and order" and "ensure transparency", as per a letter by PTI chief organiser Senator Saif-ullah Khan Nyazee to Chief Ele¬ction Com¬m¬issioner (CEC) Sikan¬dar Sultan Raja.

The September 12 cantonment board elections will be the first grassroots level electoral contest between the country’s arch rival political parties after the 2018 general elections.

The polls have been pending since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic and re-demarcation of wards in the cantonments.

More From Pakistan:

PIA plane grounded after nose wheel damaged at Islamabad airport

PIA plane grounded after nose wheel damaged at Islamabad airport
DG ISI arrives in Kabul to hold talks with Taliban on security, safe evacuation: sources

DG ISI arrives in Kabul to hold talks with Taliban on security, safe evacuation: sources
Coronavirus in Pakistan: CAA issues fresh advisory for air travel

Coronavirus in Pakistan: CAA issues fresh advisory for air travel
Indian cricket coach terms Imran Khan ‘one of the greatest captains of all time’

Indian cricket coach terms Imran Khan ‘one of the greatest captains of all time’
How safe are Pakistani women in public spaces?

How safe are Pakistani women in public spaces?
Stray musings: why did ordinary Pakistanis turn into a gouging mob? (Part II)

Stray musings: why did ordinary Pakistanis turn into a gouging mob? (Part II)
Sindh police chief issues threat alert amid reports of possible terror attacks

Sindh police chief issues threat alert amid reports of possible terror attacks
Taliban delegation meets Pakistan, UK and Germany envoys in Doha

Taliban delegation meets Pakistan, UK and Germany envoys in Doha
Pakistan gets its first paediatric cardiac electrophysiology programme at NICVD

Pakistan gets its first paediatric cardiac electrophysiology programme at NICVD
Four die of electrocution as heavy rains lash Karachi

Four die of electrocution as heavy rains lash Karachi
PDM may hold 30 rallies by 2021 end, say sources

PDM may hold 30 rallies by 2021 end, say sources
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate under 7% for fourth consecutive day

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate under 7% for fourth consecutive day

Latest

view all