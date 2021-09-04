UN convenes int’l aid conference for Afghanistan on September 13

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Photo: file

ZURICH: In a bid to help avert what UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called a “looming humanitarian catastrophe” in Afghanistan, the United Nations has decided to convene an international aid conference in Geneva on September 13.

Taking to Twitter, UN Chief Antonio Guterres announced the conference that he said would seek a swift scale-up in funding for humanitarian relief.

“I will convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on September 13 to advocate for a swift scale-up in funding and full, unimpeded access to those in need,” he said.

"We need the international community to stand together and support the Afghan people," Guterres wrote. "We also appeal for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need," he said.

He said, “Now more than ever, Afghan children, women and men need support and solidarity from the international community.”



Many Afghans were struggling to feed their families amid severe drought well before Taliban seized power last month and millions may now face starvation with the country isolated and the economy unravelling, aid agencies say.

"The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and is committed to staying and delivering for them," said Guterres.

World must not abandon Afghanistan, FM Qureshi

Earlier on August 28, United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres Saturday had spoken to Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi over the phone to discuss the evolving situation in war-torn Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the two leaders had exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and efforts to promote peace and stability in the country.

FM Qureshi had underscored that Islamabad will continue to play its constructive role in support of the efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He had appreciated the contribution of the UN in addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and noted that it was imperative for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan, including by supporting the Afghan people’s socio-economic and humanitarian needs.