Sharmila Faruqi schools Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain over parental duties

Politician Sharmila Faruqi is calling out Iqra Aziz's latest photo featuring husband Yasir Hussain changing their newborn son Kabir Hussain's clothes.

Iqra on Friday turned to her Instagram where she shared an adorable photo of the father-son duo bonding.

Amongst many celebrities who sent love in the comments for the family of three, Sharmila Faruqi iterated that it's normal for fathers to take care of their children.



“I’m so glad your husband is hands-on but it’s nothing to be proud of or anything special,” she said. “All good, involved fathers do this for their kids.”

Sharmila further added, "My husband bathes and feeds their son, changes his diapers and takes him to school when she is unwell or at work. “And he loves it.”

She later turned to her Instagram on the same day and shared a number of Stories, talking about normalizing fathers taking care of their children.



"Why is a man special if he changes his son's clothes or diapers? Parental responsibilities need to be shared," she wrote.

Take a look:



