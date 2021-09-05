 
pakistan
Sunday Sep 05 2021
Man kidnaps, rapes Muzaffargarh woman sub-inspector: police

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

  • The sub-inspector was on her way to Saddar police station when the suspect abducted and raped her, initial police reports say. 
  • Police arrest suspect Kashif, confiscate his car. 
  • Police say suspect kidnapped the sub-inspector, took her to a garden where he tortured and then raped her

MUZAFFARGARH: In yet another incident of violence against women, a man allegedly abducted and raped a woman sub-inspector, Geo News reported Sunday. 

The sub-inspector was on her way to the Saddar Police station to work on a case, initial police reports said, when the suspect abducted her in a car and took her to a garden near Chaman bypass where he tortured and then raped her. 

The victim has since been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

A police spokesperson revealed that the suspect, Kashif, has been arrested and the car he used to kidnap the victim has been confiscated.

The spokesperson added that a case of abduction, torture and sexual assault has been registered at the City police station against the suspect. 

The investigation of the case will be supervised by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) City Police Station.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani, taking notice of the incident, has directed the regional police officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan to submit a report on it. 

IG Punjab has also ordered strict legal action against the arrested suspect.

