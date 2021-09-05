India will not be allowed to use Afghan soil against Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: file

New Delhi has no role in Afghanistan now, says Fawad Chaudhry

India’s people should ask their government why they wasted billions of dollars in Afghanistan, says Fawad.

Information minister says Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance is dead.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday that Islamabad would not allow New Delhi to use Afghanistan's soil against Pakistan as it had done so in the past.

Talking to journalists in the federal capital, Fawad Chaudhry said New Delhi has no role in Afghanistan now.

Chaudhry said that India’s Lok Sabha, the lower house of the parliament, and people should ask Narendra Modi-led government that why they wasted billions of dollars of taxpayers' money in Afghanistan.

Responding to a question about Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Chaudhry said that it is dead. Referring to splints within the ranks of the alliance, the interior minister said that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F chief Fazalur-Rehman were not aware of each other's opinions over different matters.

'India is the biggest loser in Afghanistan'

Earlier on July 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that once the US withdraws from Afghanistan, the situation in the region will take a serious turn and India is going to be the "biggest loser."

Speaking to the media in Gwadar, he had said that even the US itself is unable to comprehend as to what will happen next in Afghanistan.

Ending its longest war abroad, the US had wrapped up its 20-year military offensive in Afghanistan and its military was then in the process of completing a withdrawal from the country.

"At the time, India faces the biggest problem in Afghanistan," Imran Khan had said. "India has its billions of dollars invested in Afghanistan — a country where the situation is extremely intricate."

PM Imran Khan had also said India was involved in terrorism, adding that there was clear-cut evidence indicating India's involvement in terrorism in Lahore.