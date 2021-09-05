 
Taliban ban aerial firing in Kabul and other Afghan cities

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

  • Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says authorities have been directed to arrest, disarm, and expel errant individuals from the cities.
  • Police and intelligence agencies have been directed to identify and penalise individuals involved in aerial firing.
  • Directives came after recent casualties in aerial fire in Kabul to celebrate claimed seizure of Panjshir by Taliban. 

KABUL: The Taliban have issued directives to ban aerial firing in Kabul and other Afghan cities.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote that all the authorities in Kabul and other provinces of Afghanistan have been directed to arrest the individuals involved in the aerial firing. Those involved will also be disarmed and expelled from the cities.

According to Zabihullah’s statement, separate directives for identifying and penalising the individuals involved in aerial firing have been issued to the police and intelligence officials.

The directives came after a celebratory aerial fire in Kabul lead to several casualties. 

Several people were killed in Kabul due to celebratory gunfire after the Taliban sources claimed their fighters had seized control of Panjshir, news agencies reported Saturday.

