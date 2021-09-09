After rains, Karachi roof collapse crushes woman, three children to death

According to District West Senior Superintendent of Police Suhai Aziz, the incident took place at Street 15, MPR Colony in Qasba. Photo: Screengrab

Roof collapse in Orangi Town, Karachi kills woman, her three children.

Karachi police official says rainwater had accumulated in neighbourhood last night and entered family's house.

SSP Suhai Aziz says 10-year-old with injuries also pulled out of wreckage.

KARACHI: A woman and her three children were crushed to death when the roof of a house collapsed after it rained in Orangi Town, ​​Karachi, Geo News reported Thursday morning.



According to District West Senior Superintendent of Police Suhai Aziz, the incident took place at Street 15, MPR Colony in Qasba.

The SSP said that rainwater had accumulated in the neighbourhood last night and entered the family's house.



Rasool Saeed, the owner of the house, and the other family members stepped out of the house because of the water. However, Naseeb Hawa Khatoon and her children were sleeping inside when the roof collapsed.



According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of the morning. Upon receiving the report, police, Rangers and rescue officials rushed to the spot and started removing debris from the collapsed house.

Four bodies were initially found in the wreckage, the police said.

SSP Aziz said a 10-year-old with injuries was also pulled out of the wreckage.

The injured and deceased have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while the police have initiated an investigation.