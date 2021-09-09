 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

After rains, Karachi roof collapse crushes woman, three children to death

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

According to District West Senior Superintendent of Police Suhai Aziz, the incident took place at Street 15, MPR Colony in Qasba. Photo: Screengrab
According to District West Senior Superintendent of Police Suhai Aziz, the incident took place at Street 15, MPR Colony in Qasba. Photo: Screengrab

  • Roof collapse in Orangi Town, Karachi kills woman, her three children.
  • Karachi police official says rainwater had accumulated in neighbourhood last night and entered family's house.
  • SSP Suhai Aziz says 10-year-old with injuries also pulled out of wreckage.

KARACHI: A woman and her three children were crushed to death when the roof of a house collapsed after it rained in Orangi Town, ​​Karachi, Geo News reported Thursday morning.

According to District West Senior Superintendent of Police Suhai Aziz, the incident took place at Street 15, MPR Colony in Qasba.

The SSP said that rainwater had accumulated in the neighbourhood last night and entered the family's house.

Related items

Rasool Saeed, the owner of the house, and the other family members stepped out of the house because of the water. However, Naseeb Hawa Khatoon and her children were sleeping inside when the roof collapsed.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of the morning. Upon receiving the report, police, Rangers and rescue officials rushed to the spot and started removing debris from the collapsed house.

Four bodies were initially found in the wreckage, the police said. 

SSP Aziz said a 10-year-old with injuries was also pulled out of the wreckage.

The injured and deceased have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while the police have initiated an investigation.

More From Pakistan:

Noor Mukadam murder case: Police submit challan, court summons suspects on Sept 23

Noor Mukadam murder case: Police submit challan, court summons suspects on Sept 23
First of Pakistan's humanitarian aid reaches Afghanistan

First of Pakistan's humanitarian aid reaches Afghanistan
Afghanistan situation: CIA chief holds talks with COAS Gen Bajwa on regional security

Afghanistan situation: CIA chief holds talks with COAS Gen Bajwa on regional security
Wajidullah Nagari scales Rakaposhi peak

Wajidullah Nagari scales Rakaposhi peak
Trade with Afghanistan to be carried out in Pakistani rupees: Shaukat Tarin

Trade with Afghanistan to be carried out in Pakistani rupees: Shaukat Tarin
Years later, Karachi's Bagh-e-Rustom park opens for public again

Years later, Karachi's Bagh-e-Rustom park opens for public again
With Afghanistan on the agenda, Qatar’s deputy PM arrives in Pakistan today

With Afghanistan on the agenda, Qatar’s deputy PM arrives in Pakistan today
New IG, new CS: Usman Buzdar is now more in control of his province

New IG, new CS: Usman Buzdar is now more in control of his province
Fazl wants Pakistan to recognise Taliban govt in Afghanistan

Fazl wants Pakistan to recognise Taliban govt in Afghanistan
Pakistan to receive 3.5mn Pfizer vaccine doses this week from US

Pakistan to receive 3.5mn Pfizer vaccine doses this week from US
Can we trust electronic voting?

Can we trust electronic voting?
Video: New island emerges off Balochistan coast

Video: New island emerges off Balochistan coast

Latest

view all