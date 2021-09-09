Years later, Karachi's Bagh-e-Rustom park opens for public again

Karachi's Bagh-e-Rustom park, which has been closed for several years, is now open for the public again.



The park has been reopened for the public by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab announced on Twitter.

He shared pictures of the renovated park in Clifton. The park was inaugurated by him on Wednesday.

Colourful new flower pots and benches have been added to the park, which was previously filled with garbage and debris.



Wahab, who is also the Sindh government's spokesperson, shared pictures of the park and said all the garbage had been cleared.

"Besides the renovation, we have also developed a small field for planting vegetables," Wahab wrote.



Wahab said his intention was to serve Karachi as the citizens did not have a good impression of the KMC.

