pakistan
Thursday Sep 09 2021
World should recognise Taliban government: Zabihullah Mujahid

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid addresses a press conference in Kabul on September 7, 2021. — AFP/File.
The Taliban have appealed to the international community to recognise their government in Afghanistan nearly a month after the group took over the country in a lightning sweep.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, speaking to Geo News, said after forming an interim government, cabinet members have started going to the office to resolve people's issues, while employees who worked for the previous regime have also been included in the new setup.

He said that the country's foreign ministry is now functional, adding that the Taliban government wishes to establish diplomatic ties with the rest of the world.

"The international community, including the United States, should recognise our government," he said. "If any country has reservations regarding our government, we will work towards finding a political solution to those concerns."

Mujahid added: "We appeal to the international community to assist us as the country is going through a tough time. [Considering the circumstances] the world should recognise the Taliban government as a legitimate one."

Mujahid said that the Taliban regime shares "good relations with the Pakistani government."

"Pakistan has sent aid to Afghanistan for which we are grateful," he said.

Answering a question, the spokesperson said that the Taliban have assumed complete control over the Panjshir valley and "the fight over there is over now."

