 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Web Desk

It seems ECP has become Opposition's headquarters: Fawad Chaudhry

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati (L) Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry (C) and Adviser to the Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan (L) hold a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, September 10, 2021. Photo: Screengrab via Hum News Live.
Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati (L) Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry (C) and Adviser to the Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan (L) hold a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, September 10, 2021. Photo: Screengrab via Hum News Live.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that it seems the Election Commission of Pakistan has "become the headquarters for Opposition parties and the chief election commissioner has become their mouthpiece."

Speaking during a press conference in the federal capital alongside Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and Adviser to the Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, Chaudhry said that no one is satisfied with the ECP because "it comes up with strange logic."

Fawad said that the PTI-led government had promised to make the ECP free, fair, and transparent, and to that end, a commission for reforms — headed by Justice Nasirul Mulk — was also formed. However, the ECP remains surrounded by controversies due to its "strange logic."

The minister said that the PTI government had asked the Opposition to come forward and participate in discussions related to electoral reforms.

"The government wanted to incorporate technology in the electoral process [to ensure transparency], however, it seems like the ECP has become the headquarters for Opposition parties."

The minister said that all institutions of the country, including the ECP, must abide by the law. 

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

NEPRA approves Rs1.38 per unit rise in price of electricity

NEPRA approves Rs1.38 per unit rise in price of electricity
Military-industrial complex of the world has created terrorists, conflict zones: Raza Rabbani

Military-industrial complex of the world has created terrorists, conflict zones: Raza Rabbani
COAS says world community's sustained support crucial for peace in Afghanistan

COAS says world community's sustained support crucial for peace in Afghanistan
Meet Nisha Rao — Pakistan's first transgender student to get admission in MPhil

Meet Nisha Rao — Pakistan's first transgender student to get admission in MPhil
Pakistan urges world to recognise new reality in Afghanistan

Pakistan urges world to recognise new reality in Afghanistan
More than 20m Pakistanis fully vaccinated against coronavirus: Asad Umar

More than 20m Pakistanis fully vaccinated against coronavirus: Asad Umar
Man shoots and kills two sisters for 'honour' in Mianwali: police

Man shoots and kills two sisters for 'honour' in Mianwali: police
Azam Swati levels serious allegations against ECP of taking bribes

Azam Swati levels serious allegations against ECP of taking bribes
More than NAB, the Public Accounts Committees are the most important forums for accountability

More than NAB, the Public Accounts Committees are the most important forums for accountability
Punjab schools to remain closed till September 15

Punjab schools to remain closed till September 15
Federalism and the Single National Curriculum

Federalism and the Single National Curriculum
Parliamentary committee orders AGP to conduct audit of electricity bills issue

Parliamentary committee orders AGP to conduct audit of electricity bills issue

Latest

view all