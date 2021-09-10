It seems ECP has become Opposition's headquarters: Fawad Chaudhry

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati (L) Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry (C) and Adviser to the Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan (L) hold a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, September 10, 2021. Photo: Screengrab via Hum News Live.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that it seems the Election Commission of Pakistan has "become the headquarters for Opposition parties and the chief election commissioner has become their mouthpiece."

Speaking during a press conference in the federal capital alongside Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and Adviser to the Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, Chaudhry said that no one is satisfied with the ECP because "it comes up with strange logic."

Fawad said that the PTI-led government had promised to make the ECP free, fair, and transparent, and to that end, a commission for reforms — headed by Justice Nasirul Mulk — was also formed. However, the ECP remains surrounded by controversies due to its "strange logic."

The minister said that the PTI government had asked the Opposition to come forward and participate in discussions related to electoral reforms.

"The government wanted to incorporate technology in the electoral process [to ensure transparency], however, it seems like the ECP has become the headquarters for Opposition parties."

The minister said that all institutions of the country, including the ECP, must abide by the law.

