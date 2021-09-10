 
Friday Sep 10 2021
HAHiba Anjum

Lorde addresses VMA performance cancelation

HAHiba Anjum

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Lyricist and singer Lorde recently discussed her VMA performance cancellation.

The star got candid about it all in a newsletter that read, “I saw some people were very concerned about me pulling out of the VMAs, you're so sweet, I'm totally fine!”

“It's just that we were planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place, and the masking and distancing just meant it wasn't gonna be what I dreamed, and you know I can't make something less than outstanding for you guys.”

It concluded by adding, “I hope you understand. There will be many more TV performances, don't you worry.”

For those unversed, the official announcement was made via the VMA’s official Twitter page and their tweet read, “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”


