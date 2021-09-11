Sirajuddin Haqqani says Afghanistan wants positive relations with world

Afghanistan's acting Interior Minister Mullah Sirajuddin Haqqani is addressing an introductory session in Kabul.

“We wanted to end the occupation of our land and establish an Islamic system, which the Almighty gave us,” says Haqqani

We still need your cooperation, this system is yours, he asks the people.

"Do not be deceived by war spoils and other materialistic things and positions" the minister warns the Taliban.

KABUL: Afghanistan’s newly appointed acting Interior Minister Mullah Sirajuddin Haqqani Saturday said that they wanted positive relations with all the neighbouring countries and the world in the light of Islamic principles and their national traditions.

Mullah Sirajuddin Haqqani was introduced at a high-level meeting in Kabul on Friday, which was also attended by a number of prominent personalities from across the country.

Addressing the introductory session, Haqqani said that their policy was clear. “We wanted to end the occupation of our land and establish an Islamic system, which the Almighty gave us,” he added.

He maintained, “We do not interfere in anyone's affairs, we ask others not to interfere in our affairs.”

The interior minister congratulated the Mujahideen, the Afghan people and the entire Islamic world on the “great victory” and prayed for all the martyrs.



"Today, the Almighty has given us what millions have sacrificed for, which is the Islamic system. Now we will thank the Almighty in words and deeds."

He further said, “The practical thanking is that when you and I run this system in the way that Allah has commanded us. Let's not call our will as Sharia, if we go against Sharia then it is ungratefulness for this blessing, Allah forbid, Allah will take this blessing back from us.”

Responsibility and leadership is not someone's right but it is a divine trust given to the worthy people, he said, adding, “I do not consider myself worthy for this heavy responsibility. But for the leaders who have entrusted me with this divine trust, I ask Allah's help and I ask your cooperation, as you have helped us in every way during the difficult days of Jihad.”

“The people must have the satisfaction that we are your sons and your brothers, we have reached here with your help and cooperation, we still need your cooperation, this system is yours. We will not be able to run it without your cooperation and for the security and development of your comfortable life, we will do everything we can, God willing,” he added.

Haqqani directed the Taliban to obey their leaders as they did during the Jihad. “Do not be deceived by war spoils and other materialistic things and positions. Do not spoil the good deeds of your past jihad with material things. These are mortal things. Do not spoil your best deeds with them,” he added.

The Afghanistan’s interior minister said that their people were oppressed. “Don't treat them badly. You are not their rulers but the servants of the people, so don't hurt anyone, if anyone does so it's a personal mistake of theirs and their misbehaviour,” the minister added.

He said that it is not a matter of policy, in such problems the people should appeal to the authorities, the perpetrators will be punished according to Sharia.

“Finally, I want to remind everyone that the amnesty we offered is not a political amnesty but a sharia law based, because it has taken the thought of revenge out of our hearts,” he added.

He also asked the attendees to not use inappropriate words for former officers and soldiers such as criminals, murderers, slaves, etc.