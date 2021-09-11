 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Centre-Sindh tensions: Federal govt rejects KMC taxation proposal

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

  • Asad Umar says the federal government will not allow Sindh to charge KMC taxes in electricity bills.
  • Administrator Karachi requests federal government not to create "hurdles" in the affairs of KMC.
  • The Sindh government has proposed collection of two taxes on behalf of KMC — fire tax and conservancy tax — from the citizens of Karachi through the monthly K Electric bill.

KARACHI: The federal government has refused to allow Sindh to collect the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) tax through K Electric bills, terming the proposed measure a burden on Karachiites.

Two days ago, the Sindh government proposed the collection of two KMC taxes — fire tax and conservancy tax — through monthly electricity bills sent to residents to ensure their recovery.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said the government has spoken to K Electric and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). Shah said: “I have spoken to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin also, and just like we collect television bills, we will collect the two KMC taxes as well.”

The chief minister said that the Sindh government “wants KMC to stand on its own feet.”

Federal government’s take

However, during a press conference today, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the federal government would not allow Sindh to charge KMC taxes in electricity bills.

The federal minister informed the media that he has spoken to Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar and “we will not approve Sindh’s proposal". "Institutions much each do their own work."

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail stated that tax collection from the people of Karachi via electricity bills will be an additional burden.

Ismail suggested that some other method be used.

‘Federal govt should not create hurdles’

Meanwhile, addressing the media from the KMC office, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said: “We should all support KMC.”

Wahab requested the federal government not to create "hurdles" in the affairs of KMC.

He told reporters that Umar and Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi have opposed the proposal of the Sindh government.

“KMC is trying to stand on its own and hence, I hope Prime Minister Imran Khan will support Sindh in this regard,” he said.


