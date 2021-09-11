 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday Sep 11 2021
By
Reuters

Italian authority seeks clarifications on smart glasses from Facebook

By
Reuters

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

The Ray-Ban Stories shades can take pictures and video upon the wearers voice commands, and the frames can connect wirelessly to Facebooks platform through an app. — AFP
The "Ray-Ban Stories" shades can take pictures and video upon the wearer's voice commands, and the frames can connect wirelessly to Facebook's platform through an app. — AFP

MILAN: Italy's data protection authority said on Friday it has asked Facebook to provide clarifications over the social media giant's newly launched smart glasses to assess whether the product is compliant with privacy laws.

Facebook smart glasses, which were created in partnership with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, allow wearers to listen to music, take calls or capture photos and short videos and share them across Facebook's services using a companion app.

The Italian watchdog, Garante, said it has called on the Irish data protection commissioner, which leads oversight of Facebook because the social-media company's European headquarters are based in Ireland, to ask Facebook for clarifications.

The Italian authority said it wanted to be informed on measures Facebook has put in place to protect people occasionally filmed, in particular children, as well as on systems adopted to make data collected anonymous and features of the voice assistant connected to the glasses.

"We know people have questions about new technologies, so before the launch of Ray-Ban Stories we engaged with the Irish DPC to share how we’ve built privacy into the product design and functionality of the glasses to give both device owners and people around them peace of mind," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

"We'll answer questions from Garante through the Irish DPC and we look forward to our continued collaboration with regulators in Europe," the spokesperson added.

More From Sci-Tech:

Apple must loosen app payment system: judge in Epic Games case

Apple must loosen app payment system: judge in Epic Games case
WhatsApp announces end-to-end encrypted backups on iCloud, Google Drive

WhatsApp announces end-to-end encrypted backups on iCloud, Google Drive
Ray-Ban and Facebook debut 'smart' shades

Ray-Ban and Facebook debut 'smart' shades
Hyundai plans to shift all its vehicles to hydrogen by 2028

Hyundai plans to shift all its vehicles to hydrogen by 2028
WhatsApp will soon let you hide your 'last seen' from specific contacts

WhatsApp will soon let you hide your 'last seen' from specific contacts
In world first, bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador

In world first, bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador
After six months on Mars, NASA's tiny copter is still flying high

After six months on Mars, NASA's tiny copter is still flying high
#MoneyHeistSeason5: WhatsApp introduces stickers on Netflix show

#MoneyHeistSeason5: WhatsApp introduces stickers on Netflix show
NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample
Apple bends, aiming to avoid Big Tech regulation

Apple bends, aiming to avoid Big Tech regulation
WhatsApp fined $267 million by Ireland for breaching EU privacy rules

WhatsApp fined $267 million by Ireland for breaching EU privacy rules

Instagram partially restored after going down for thousands worldwide: report

Instagram partially restored after going down for thousands worldwide: report

Latest

view all