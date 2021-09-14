 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Sep 14 2021
By
Reuters

European Union has no option but to talk to Taliban: EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell

By
Reuters

Tuesday Sep 14, 2021

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell delivers a speech on the situation in Afghanistan during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 14, 2021. — Reuters
EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell delivers a speech on the situation in Afghanistan during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 14, 2021. — Reuters

  • Brussels plans to coordinate with member governments to organise a diplomatic presence in Kabul.
  • Borrell tells EU lawmakers that the bloc should be prepared to see Afghans trying to reach Europe "if the Taliban allow people to leave."
  • The European Commission plans to secure funding from EU govts to pave the way for the resettlement of Afghans.

BRUSSELS: A top European Union (EU) diplomat Tuesday said the bloc has no option but to talk to Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers and Brussels will try to coordinate with member governments to organise a diplomatic presence in Kabul.

"The Afghan crisis is not over," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the European Parliament in Strasbourg. "To have any chance of influencing events, we have no other option but to engage with the Taliban."

EU foreign ministers have set conditions for re-establishing humanitarian aid and diplomatic ties with the Taliban, who took control of Afghanistan on August 15, including respect for human rights, particularly women's rights.

"Maybe it is a pure oxymoron to talk about human rights but this is what we have to ask them," he said.

Borrell told EU lawmakers that the bloc should be prepared to see Afghans trying to reach Europe if the Taliban allow people to leave, although he said he did not expect migration flows to be as high as in 2015 caused by Syria's civil war.

The European Commission plans to secure funding from EU governments and the common budget of 300 million euros ($355 million) both this year and next to pave the way for resettlement of around 30,000 Afghans.

More From World:

Fact check: Was Ahmad Shah Massoud's grave desecrated by Taliban?

Fact check: Was Ahmad Shah Massoud's grave desecrated by Taliban?
Al Qaeda can take a year or two to rebuild in Afghanistan, say US officials

Al Qaeda can take a year or two to rebuild in Afghanistan, say US officials
Dubious of Trump's sanity, US general secretly called China: book

Dubious of Trump's sanity, US general secretly called China: book
PM Imran Khan offers condolences to UK PM over mother's demise

PM Imran Khan offers condolences to UK PM over mother's demise
Pakistan will recognise Taliban govt when it honours pledge to uphold human rights: envoy to US

Pakistan will recognise Taliban govt when it honours pledge to uphold human rights: envoy to US
Taliban thank world for hundreds of millions pledged in aid to Afghanistan

Taliban thank world for hundreds of millions pledged in aid to Afghanistan
US mosque bomber sentenced to 53 years in prison

US mosque bomber sentenced to 53 years in prison
Close coordination on evolving Afghan situation of 'crucial importance', PM tells Russian president

Close coordination on evolving Afghan situation of 'crucial importance', PM tells Russian president
Senior Taliban leader Qari Fasihuddin takes charge as new Afghan army chief

Senior Taliban leader Qari Fasihuddin takes charge as new Afghan army chief
Qatar won’t take responsibility for Kabul airport without 'clear' agreements

Qatar won’t take responsibility for Kabul airport without 'clear' agreements

Viral video shows Taliban lashing woman with stick, threatening with gun on street

Viral video shows Taliban lashing woman with stick, threatening with gun on street
Runaway bride: Newly-wed Indian girl escapes with cash and jewellery

Runaway bride: Newly-wed Indian girl escapes with cash and jewellery

Latest

view all