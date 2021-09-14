Security forces kill 2 terrorists during operation in North Waziristan

Photo: File.

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces on Tuesday killed two terrorists as they conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) after being informed of their hideout in Datta Khel of the North Waziristan District.

Per a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two terrorists were killed during the intense exchange of fire between the two sides.

During the operation, security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists' hideout.

A search of the area is in progress to eliminate any other terrorists, the statement said.