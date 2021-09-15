 
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie and Sen. Schumer discuss future of Violence Against Women Act

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

American actor Angelina Jolie is expressing her gratitude to officers who put their lives on the line to protect the US Capitol during the riots of January 6.

The Maleficent actor stopped by Capitol Hill on Tuesday during her Washington D.C. trip and met with officers and lawmakers.

Jolie, 46, was photographed with Officer Harry Dunn, who had testified before Congress in July about the violence that erupted outside the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters.

The actor also met with a number of lawmakers, including Senator Chuck Schumer, with whom she spoke about the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

Her visit to D.C. comes days after she made her Instagram debut to shed light on the situation in Afghanistan by sharing a letter from a teen Afghan girl after the US withdrawal and Taliban takeover.



