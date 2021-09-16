 
Thursday Sep 16 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ridiculed online by critics

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Meghan Markle and her hubby Prince Harry have been mocked online by a leading pro-Brexit activist, after making the list of Magazine's "100 most influential people of 2021".

Harry was looking dashing in a smart suit-style jacket and white shirt, whilst Meghan has opted for a dark green turtleneck and long coat.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are enjoying life in Santa Barbara after having stepped down as senior royals in 2020, made list of Time Magazine's most influential people.

The Sussexes have given a number of incendiary interviews, claiming they faced racially charged comments and a lack of mental health support within the Royal Family.

On the other hand, Time Magazine published a short piece by Jose Andres, founder of the World Central Kitchen, explaining why Harry and Meghan made the list.

However, this attracted ridicule from Darren Grimes, a prominent young pro-Brexit campaigner.

The royal expert wrote: “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know.

