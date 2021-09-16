Karachi records highest night temperature in September since 2011

Karachi recorded highest night temperature since 2011. Photo: file

KARACHI: The metropolis on Wednesday night recorded the highest temperature at night in September since 2011, with 30.5°C, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Karachi last recorded the highest temperature at night in the same month in 2011. According to the statistics of the weather department, Karachi endured 30.6°C at night on September 5, 2011.

Earlier, the city reported 30.6°C at night in the same month on September 11, 1962. However, the fourth-highest temperature of the month was recorded on September 20, 1988, with 30.8°C.



Mercury expected to hit 41˚C

PMD Karachi Director Sardar Sarfaraz said that mercury is expected to hit again the 41˚C mark in the metropolis today.

Sea breeze is likely to remain cut off today and hot winds will blow from the northeast in the city. Giving details, he said that the sea breeze will remain suspended in the city due to low pressure.

Sardar Sarfaraz said that probably Karachiites will have to endure hot weather conditions for the next three days, adding that the sea breeze is expected to restore in the city from tomorrow morning.