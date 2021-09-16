Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to meet 'disgruntled' Balochistan MPAs: sources

Sources say Sanjrani will meet the disgruntled members of the provincial assembly in a personal capacity. Photo APP

QUETTA: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to meet the members of the Balochistan assembly over the submission of a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal, sources said Thursday.

Sanjrani arrived in Quetta Thursday and met CM Kamal and members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on separate occasions.

BAP leaders Khalid Magsi, Manzoor Kakar, Sarfaraz Bugti, Abdul Qadir Ahmed Khan, and Naseebullah Bazai, among others, also attended the meeting with the party members.

Sources said that the reason behind Sanjrani’s visit to Quetta is to appease the disgruntled party members and resolving internal differences. They said that the meetings included consultation over the no-confidence motion against the CM.

Sources added that the Senate chairman will meet the disgruntled members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) in a personal capacity.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Moosakhail told Geo News that a meeting of PTI MPAs is expected today.

“We are sure that no issue would arise and hope that everyone will support CM Kamal,” said Moosakhail.

Moreover, Balochistan National Party (MPA) Akhtar Hussain Langau said while speaking to the media that their preparation for making the no-confidence motion is almost complete.

Hoping that the no-confidence motion against CM Kamal gets approved, Langau added that enough support has been gathered for the motion.

Commenting on the matter, Balochistan Minister for Food Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that the Opposition has the right to move a no-confidence motion.

He said that there is no forward bloc in BAP, adding that there are issues in families too but that doesn’t mean that that issues would lead to familial disintegration.

Balochistan MPAs move no-trust motion

The Balochistan MPAs had moved a no-confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal on Tuesday.

The motion, signed by 16 MPAs, was submitted to the provincial assembly secretary.

MPA Naseer Ahmed Shahwani had said that the motion of no confidence against the chief minister was based upon four points.

“CM Kamal has no right to rule after the performance he has shown,” said Shahwani.

Other Opposition MPAs said that "everyone" wants this government to end owing to the current state of affairs.

They said that "unrest, corruption, and plundering are rampant in Balochistan".

The no-confidence motion has the required number of supporters; however, we will not reveal the required number of supporters now, said the MPAs.

They said that a meeting will be called on the motion within seven days and by then, the number of supporters will reach the required amount.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani, while speaking to Geo News, said that the Opposition has the right to move a motion of no confidence but they should have the required number of supporters for it.

He said that the Opposition has been longing to oust the government for quite a while but they will "face a clear defeat" in moving the motion.

“It has always been the Opposition’s effort to create hindrances for all the positive undertakings by the government,” said Liaquat.