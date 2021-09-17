WhatsApp to introduce native sticker-making tool for desktop users

WhatsApp logo.

WhatsApp is all set to roll out a new feature for sticker lovers allowing them to create stickers from a desktop app.

The users will be able to create stickers from their photos.

WhatsApp will launch the functionality for mobile phone users also.

If you are an avid user of stickers in WhatsApp, the messenger app has a new update right for you. The update will be made available for desktop users of the messaging app.



It is a very easy task to make stickers on WhatsApp on mobile devices as there are several apps available to help you convert your images from the gallery into small stickers. WhatsApp is working to make the process even sleeker by developing a solution for the desktop version.

WhatsApp will roll out the new version up to 2.2137.3 for the desktop client as announced via WABetaInfo.

The new update for the desktop WhatsApp users will make things easy for them — easier than on mobile phones.

When this functionality is made available by WhatsApp, a new sticker icon will appear next to the caption bar. The image will be provided as a sticker if you choose it.

The feature is still under construction, according to the WABetaInfo website. With a single click of this tool, the complete cutting and transmitting process is removed and the file is converted to the ideal size sticker.

After the update is available, the user will be spared the botheration of using a third-party app. The feature will also be rolled out for mobile phone users but it will take a little more time.