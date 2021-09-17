Emmy Awards 2021: Catch the full list of nominees here

 
Friday Sep 17 2021
Friday Sep 17, 2021

The awards will hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television

Television’s Emmy Awards ceremony is all set to be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This is Us”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Hacks”“The Kominsky Method”

“PEN15”

“Ted Lasso”

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision."

