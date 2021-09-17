Emmy Awards 2021: Catch the full list of nominees here

Friday Sep 17, 2021
Television’s Emmy Awards ceremony is all set to be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television.
Following is a list of nominees in key categories:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
“The Boys”
“Bridgerton”
“The Crown”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Lovecraft Country”
“The Mandalorian”
“Pose”
“This is Us”
BEST COMEDY SERIES
“black-ish”
“Cobra Kai”
“Emily in Paris”
“The Flight Attendant”
“Hacks”“The Kominsky Method”
“PEN15”
“Ted Lasso”
BEST LIMITED SERIES
“I May Destroy You”
“Mare of Easttown”
“The Queen’s Gambit”
“The Underground Railroad”
“WandaVision”
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”
Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown”
Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision."