Friday Sep 17 2021
By
AFP

Moderna edges Pfizer in new US research

Friday Sep 17, 2021

New research demonstrates Moderna vaccine's superiority over the Pfizer vaccine — AFP/File

  • The Moderna vaccine was 93% effective against hospitalisation while Pfizer was 88% effective.
  • The study also includes a separate analysis of the levels of different types of antibodies provoked by the vaccines.
  • The Moderna vaccine elicited higher levels of antibodies compared to Pfizer and J&J for a key part of the virus' spike protein.

WASHINGTON: Moderna confers better long-term protection against hospitalisation than Pfizer, suggests a recent study released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.

CDC researchers conducted an analysis of nearly 3,689 adults who were hospitalised with severe COVID-19 from March 11 to August 15, 2021 — a period that precedes and includes the dominance of the Delta variant.

Overall, 12.9 percent were fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, 20.0 percent were vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech, and 3.1 percent were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson.

Over the entire period, the Moderna vaccine was 93% effective against hospitalisation, Pfizer was 88% effective, and J&J was 68% effective.

The loss of efficacy against hospitalisation for Pfizer was particularly pronounced: it fell from 91% in 14-120 days after vaccination to 77% more than 120 days after vaccination.

By contrast, Moderna fell from 93% to 92% when comparing the same two periods.

The study also included a separate analysis of the levels of different types of antibodies provoked by the vaccines, taken from 100 volunteers.

The Moderna vaccine elicited higher levels of antibodies compared to Pfizer and J&J for a key part of the virus' spike protein, which it uses to invade cells.

There is accumulating research suggesting the Moderna vaccine's superiority over the Pfizer vaccine, including previous CDC studies released last week.

The reasons aren't fully clear, but it could be because the dosage levels are higher — 100 micrograms against 30.

It could also be tied to the dosing interval, with the Pfizer shots given three weeks apart versus Moderna, which are given four weeks apart.

The Food and Drug Administration was holding a meeting of leading independent experts on Friday to weigh the question of giving third doses of Pfizer to the general population, not just immune-compromised people.

