Kim Kardashian shares two-year-old son Psalm wears real jewelry

Kim Kardashian has made it clear that her kids will not be wearing fake jewelry.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was quick to correct the host, who assumed that her two-year-old Psalm West was wearing costume jewelry in a photo of him.

"Psalm was the one wearing the giant chain around his neck," DeGeneres said, as the a photo of the little one was displayed. "He wears this fake giant chain…"

"Wait, did you say fake?" the Skims founder said and proceeded to correct it by saying "It’s not!".

"Oh my God, it’s huge! How can he keep his head up?" Ellen asked and added, "It looks like it’s a wrestler’s belt or something. I just assumed because it’s so huge, that’s hilarious."

“Yeah, no,” Kim responded.

Take a look:



