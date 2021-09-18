Karachi traffic police slap fines worth Rs11.8 million in last 15 days

Traffic police imposing fines on people for breaking traffic rules. — Karachi Traffic Police

Traffic Police Department says parents of underaged drivers and car owners slapped with 5,800 fines worth Rs5.8 million for providing vehicles to minors.

Police say more than 12,000 fines worth Rs500 each were also imposed against children below 18 years of age.

Department seizes 12,616 vehicles during the crackdown.

KARACHI: Underaged drivers, their parents, and car owners were slapped with fines worth Rs11.8 million in the last 15 days in the city, it emerged on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Traffic Police Department, a fine worth Rs1,000 was imposed on the parents of underaged drivers and car owners who provided vehicles to minors.

The statement said that more than 5,800 fines have been issued worth Rs5.8 million.

The traffic police said that more than 12,000 fines worth Rs500 each have been imposed against children below 18 years of age. The amount totalled to Rs6 million.

Moreover, the department seized 12,616 vehicles during the crackdown.



